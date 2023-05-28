UrduPoint.com

GHA Strike Against ATH Board Of Governor's Poor Policies Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 08:10 PM

GHA strike against ATH board of governor's poor policies continues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The protest of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA) at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Sunday continued on the fourth day.

GHA announced to continue the strike until the acceptance of demands and stated that the Board of Governors should be dismissed as the Chairman Dr. Asim Yusuf.

They further said that Major (R) Sadiq, a board member, was found guilty of financial embezzlement in the inquiry by the Divisional Monitoring Team, and the Chief Secretary had confirmed the recovery, but the Tehreek-e-Insaf has made him a board member.

The protesters alleged that during the current tenure of the Board of Governors, more than Rs one billion were embezzled in audits, revealing severe financial irregularities, but no action was taken against them.

GHA demanded to remove the present Board of Governors as during the purchase of MRI, angiography, equipment, medications, and new constructions, including the IBP Building and the new college building which involved severe financial irregularities, should be investigated against the mentioned board and administrative officers.

