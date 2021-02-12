GHA to stage 3-day sit-in from Feb 15

The Grand Health Alliance Sindh (GHA) will stage a three-day sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) from Feb 15 to press the Sindh Government accept their demands

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Grand Health Alliance Sindh (GHA) will stage a three-day sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) from Feb 15 to press the Sindh Government accept their demands.

Accroding to Young Doctors Association (YDA) Vice President Dr Waris Jakhrani, they were forced to opt for protest as they had taken up their grievances with the health department officials, including health secretary many times, but in vain.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said they would hold protest outside the KPC for three days and then move to the Chief Minister House if their demands were not accepted.

They would continue their peaceful protest till acceptance of demands, he vowed.

The YDA leader said the GDA's demands included immediate release of arrears along with stipend to the house officers (HOs) and postgraduates (PGs), and Risk Allowance. The hostel facility should also be provided to all doctors, PGs and house officers across the province.

Sanctioned new employees (SNEs) seats of dental surgeons should be increased while specialist care dental surgeons should also be recruited, he said, calling for regularization of COVID health workers, and Trauma and PPHI staff.

SNE approval for unpaid medical officers should also be made, he added.

A uniform deputation policy and nursing recruitment rules should be made, he said. A Shuhada package should be announced for the families of the doctors died in line of duty, besides finalization of the health insurance policy programme, the YDA leader demanded.

He also called for reinstatement of 12 paramedics of Chandka Medical College Larkana.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Jaipal Chhaberia told APP that unfortunately doctors working in hospitals did not have facilities which were being enjoyed by the Sindh Health Department officials, but they were serving the common people in the province.

The demands of doctors and medical staff should be accepted, he added.

PTI's Member of the National Assembly Lal Malhi said majority of the employees in Sindh, including doctors were protesting for their basic rights but the provincial government was not doing anything to resolve their issues.

They, however, would continue supporting the doctors till the acceptance of their demands, he added.