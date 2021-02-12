UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GHA To Stage 3-day Sit-in From Feb 15

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 08:17 PM

GHA to stage 3-day sit-in from Feb 15

The Grand Health Alliance Sindh (GHA) will stage a three-day sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) from Feb 15 to press the Sindh Government accept their demands

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Grand Health Alliance Sindh (GHA) will stage a three-day sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) from Feb 15 to press the Sindh Government accept their demands.

Accroding to Young Doctors Association (YDA) Vice President Dr Waris Jakhrani, they were forced to opt for protest as they had taken up their grievances with the health department officials, including health secretary many times, but in vain.

Talking to APP on Friday, he said they would hold protest outside the KPC for three days and then move to the Chief Minister House if their demands were not accepted.

They would continue their peaceful protest till acceptance of demands, he vowed.

The YDA leader said the GDA's demands included immediate release of arrears along with stipend to the house officers (HOs) and postgraduates (PGs), and Risk Allowance. The hostel facility should also be provided to all doctors, PGs and house officers across the province.

Sanctioned new employees (SNEs) seats of dental surgeons should be increased while specialist care dental surgeons should also be recruited, he said, calling for regularization of COVID health workers, and Trauma and PPHI staff.

SNE approval for unpaid medical officers should also be made, he added.

A uniform deputation policy and nursing recruitment rules should be made, he said. A Shuhada package should be announced for the families of the doctors died in line of duty, besides finalization of the health insurance policy programme, the YDA leader demanded.

He also called for reinstatement of 12 paramedics of Chandka Medical College Larkana.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Jaipal Chhaberia told APP that unfortunately doctors working in hospitals did not have facilities which were being enjoyed by the Sindh Health Department officials, but they were serving the common people in the province.

The demands of doctors and medical staff should be accepted, he added.

PTI's Member of the National Assembly Lal Malhi said majority of the employees in Sindh, including doctors were protesting for their basic rights but the provincial government was not doing anything to resolve their issues.

They, however, would continue supporting the doctors till the acceptance of their demands, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Assembly Protest Chief Minister Died Young Larkana Alliance All From Government

Recent Stories

Islamia University takes several steps for uplift ..

1 minute ago

Out-Class Punjab Junior Tennis Championship: Zohai ..

2 minutes ago

Arts Council organizes the "Dance Junction" progra ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister condemns terrorist attack in S. ..

2 minutes ago

GCU VC incentivizes faculty to carry out research ..

5 minutes ago

Green leafy veggies may up thinking skills later

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.