'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' Crosses 16.09 Crore Mark Worldwide, Syed Jibran Expresses Gratitude

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 01:30 PM

'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' crosses 16.09 crore mark worldwide, Syed Jibran expresses gratitude

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Latest Pakistani film 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' starring the diva Saba Qamar alongside Syed Jibran and Zahid Ahmed is roaring at the box office. The masterpiece has impressed audience with PKR 16.09 crore Box Office collection.

Overwhelmed by love and support, the heartthrob turned to his social media handle and shared the news with his huge fan following. Jibran shared much-loved film's poster along with the caption, "what a journey. They say don't worry about the destination but make sure that the journey is worth it and it was so worth it".

The Pehchaan starlet also extended gratitude towards the film makers, "Thanks Hassan Zia and Jamil Baig for making it happen, Saqib Khan and Mohsin Ali for making it the most memorable experience of my life until now. So long till we meet again in the cinemas," stated Jibran.

As of now, 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' is the third-highest-grossing movie for 2022. 'London nahi Jaunga' still maintaining the lead while 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' remains on the second number.

On the work front Jibran has been lauded for his spectacular performance in blockbuster drama serial 'Meray Humnasheen'.

