Ghana president invites Prime Minister, COMSATS members states to attend Accra Forum on S&T

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The prime minister of Pakistan along with Heads of COMSATS member states are invited by the president of Ghana to attend the Accra Forum on Science and Technology for sustainable development and the 4th general meeting of COMSATS in April, 2020 The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) will hold its Fourth General Meeting this year on April 14, 2020 in Accra, Ghana, a press release Wednesday said.

The Accra Forum will work under the patronage of the president of Ghana as chairperson of COMSATS and develop partnerships with international institutions engaged in promoting role of science in implementation of the SDGs and building global collaboration for sustainability.

This will enhance status of Pakistan-based COMSATS which took the lead in this initiative as a major science and technology institution of the Global South in realization of the 2030 Development Agenda.

The meeting has been convened by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the Chairperson of COMSATS which is an inter-governmental organization based in Islamabad having 27 Member States from the developing world.

The Heads of States/Governments having COMSATS' membership will participate in the General Meeting of the Commission.

The commission will deliberate upon socio-economic challenges being faced by the member states in order to find means to overcome these challenges through science and technology.

This high level meeting will result in determining future direction and courses of action in the form of collaborative projects and programmes.

Concurrently with the General Meeting of COMSATS, President of Ghana, who is also Co-Chair (along with Prime Minister of Norway) of the UN Secretary General's Sustainable Development Goals Advocates and member (along with 13 other Heads of States/Governments) of the High-Level Panel for a Sustainable Ocean Economy, has convened the "Accra Forum on Science & Technology for Sustainable Development", on the 15th April, 2020.

The idea of the Forum emerged as a result of discussions of a COMSATS' delegation with officials of United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC) to create a platform for promoting the role of science & technology in meeting the SDGs.

This led to holding of an event in November 2018 during the Global South-South Development EXPO at UN Headquarters in New York in which there was consensus that COMSATS should have a leadership role in establishing a networking mechanism to promote South-South Cooperation in science and technology.

The Forum will identify challenges and mechanisms to strengthen scientific and technological capacity pertaining to implementation of SDGs. It will be an instrument for facilitating interaction, establishment of networks and multi stakeholder partnerships in order to promote S&T cooperation, capacity development and to examine technology needs and gaps. It will give an opportunity to COMSATS' member countries to improve their capacity in meeting.