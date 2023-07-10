Ghana's High Commissioner Owusu-Boateng on Monday along with a four-member delegation called on Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at the Commissioner office here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Ghana's High Commissioner Owusu-Boateng on Monday along with a four-member delegation called on Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon at the Commissioner office here.

The HC of Ghana and Commissioner Karachi discussed matters of mutual interest, said a spokesperson of the Commissioner.

They also discussed matters related to the exploration of new trade opportunities and further enhance mutual trade relations.

Ghana's HC briefed the Commissioner about the trade opportunities available for Pakistan in Ghana.

He said that there was a demand in Ghana for various products of Pakistan, especially cotton garments.

Iqbal Memon said that Pakistan and Ghana have cordial and friendly relations and there was a need to find opportunities to increase the existing trade relations between the two countries, which could increase Pakistan's foreign exchange.

He said that he would play his role in increasing the trade relations between Pakistan and Ghana and would draw the attention of the industrial community of Karachi and Pakistan to find opportunities for the promotion of Pakistani products in Ghana.

He said that trade opportunities for both countries were promising and businessmen should make joint efforts to increase them.