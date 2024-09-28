Ghandapur Using KP Resources To Attack Punjab: Azma
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Ghandapur is using the provincial government's resources to attack Punjab.
Speaking to the media at DGPR office here on Saturday, she said he would not be able to cross the Attock bridge if the Punjab government would not allow him. She said former chief minister KP Pervez Khattak had also tried to come to Islamabad by force, but he had failed even see the Attock bridge.
Azma Bokhari said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would not allow anyone to give any derogatory remarks against Pakistan and its institutions during protest demonstrations. She said the PTI leaders always claim that their demonstrations and rallies would be peaceful, but they never keep their promises. She said the KP chief minister had badly failed to stop terrorist attacks on police and law-enforcers in his province.
In Kurram agency, she added, the situation had become so dire that tribal conflicts had claimed five lives, totalling 46 fatalities so far.
The Punjab information minister asked how a chief minister could arrive in another province armed with an AK-47 rifle. She said if they would carry guns during rallies and demonstrations, they would be treated like terrorists. She said the PTI members should cut Imran Khan's birthday cake outside Adiala jail instead of Minar-e-Pakistan grounds.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said on the occasion that currently, there were two factions in the country: one focused on national development, and the other like the PTI causing only chaos and unrest. The disruptive group wanted to sacrifice Punjab’s progress for their ego. He regretted that during last 15 years, the KP resources had been wasted on rallies and protests.
