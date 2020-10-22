Ghandara heritage sites' revival to attract influx of tourists in Peshawar

Known as a home to Ghandara Civilization, Peshawar is going to be center of attraction for tourists, archaeologists, Sikhs and Buddhists soon as the KP government has started multiple sectoral revival plan to restore, rehabilitate and renovate ancient heritage sites, Mughal era's parks and religious sites

Peshawar is blessed with numerous historical sites, Mughal era parks, ancient culture and centuries old buildings with awesome architecture ideally suited for heritage, culture, archeological, religious, sports and domestic tourism.

To tap Peshawar's rich tourism potential, the provincial government has expedited work on Peshawar Revival Plan (PRP) to restore past grandeur and majesty of the Ghandara sites and buildings.

Under PRP, Mughal era Wazir Bagh and Shahi Bagh parks were being refurbished besides value addition of the city's outlook would be enhanced. Rehabilitation of Wazir Bagh would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 100 million in three years.

Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson Sports, Tourism, Archeology and Youth Affairs Department told APP that tourism was a cornerstone of KP government's policy with special focus on preservation of ancient buildings, renovation of Mughal era parks and ancient archeological sites.

Ali Mardan Villa, a unique heritage building of Mughal era located on Fort Road Peshawar, has been restored and reopened for tourists.

Latif ur Rehman said 'City Tour' programme under KP Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) has recently been arranged for tourists and their families to explore historical archeological sites and buildings in Peshawar.

Under City Tour, tourists visited Peshawar Museum where they took keen interest in artifacts of Ghandara civilization, antiques, sculptures, weapons, dresses ancient books and status of Buddhism besides jewelry, Kalash effigies, inscriptions and paintings of Mughal, Sikh and British periods.

Tourists take keen interests in around 3000 artifacts, antiques and other precious articles including 900 of Gandhara Civilization which were preserved at Peshawar museum.

They also visited Mughal era Mohabat Khan Mosque, Chowk Yadgar, Gor Gathri, Sethi House, Heritiage Trai and Namak Mandai besides enjoyed the traditional music and traditional cuisines.

Qissa Khwani, the old bazaar of subcontinent where international traders and merchants, had stayed at night and exchanged storytelling about each others culture, music, foods and life experiences before departing to Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics and India, are also attracting tourists in droves.

PTI government has decided to revive the famous century-old Khyber Steam Safari train service to promote cultural and heritage tourism in KP. Magical experience of golden times through an exciting train excursion to historical sites of Takht Bhai and Attock Khurd from Peshawar is being revitalized.

Safari train would run on two routes ie Peshawar-Attock Khurd (184 km) and Peshawar-Takht Bhai (162 km) where tourists would enjoy live instruments, music, camel ride, scavenger hunt race and traditional games besides witnessing the historic Victorian railway station built in 1880 at Attock Khurd and traditional Chapli Kabab at Peshawar-Takht Bhai route.

Feasibility studies to upgrade facilities for tourists on archaeological sites including Takht Bhai, Jamal Ghari, Peshawar Museum, Bhamala and Hund Museum Swabi were completed.

A state-of-the art museum has been constructed at Hund Swabi from where Alexander the Great had crossed Indus River in 327 BC. Hund is also famous for Mehmood Ghaznavi's invasion in 998, which marked the beginning of Islamic era and end of Gandhara Period.

He said Cultural Heritage Trail project has been completed in Peshawar by former PTI Government under which about 500 meters long trail from ancient Ghanta Ghar to Gor Gathri was renovated including centuries-old buildings and houses to restore the original grendure of Peshawar.

The trail start at historical Ghanta Ghar and pass through ancient Bazaar-e-Kalaan and primordial Mohallah Sethian famous for scores of beautifully architectural houses constructed by Sethi Family in 1880s.

Sethi House, an architectural wonder at Peshawar has been purchased by the government keeping in view of its historical importance and tourism potential.

The trail has immensely helped renovated and refurbished facade besides outer appearances of 85 heritage buildings of Mughal, British and Sikh periods and centre of attraction of domestic and foreign tourists.

