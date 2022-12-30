Ghandhara Hindko Board to organize culture show on Dec 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Ghandhara Hindko board Peshawar with the aegis of Ghandhara Hindko academy would organize its seventh musical and cultural show here on December 31 (Saturday).

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the cultural show would be held at Nishtar Hall Peshawar at 3 p.

m. Hindko musicians and singers including Abdul Qadir, Shayan, Asfandyar, Hassan Raza, Faryal,k Zeshan Ghaznavi, Zulfiqar Bhutto, Mohisn Ali Shah and Shakir Esa Khelvi would perform live.