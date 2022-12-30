UrduPoint.com

Ghandhara Hindko Board To Organize Culture Show On Dec 31

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Ghandhara Hindko Board to organize culture show on Dec 31

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Ghandhara Hindko board Peshawar with the aegis of Ghandhara Hindko academy would organize its seventh musical and cultural show here on December 31 (Saturday).

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the cultural show would be held at Nishtar Hall Peshawar at 3 p.

m. Hindko musicians and singers including Abdul Qadir, Shayan, Asfandyar, Hassan Raza, Faryal,k Zeshan Ghaznavi, Zulfiqar Bhutto, Mohisn Ali Shah and Shakir Esa Khelvi would perform live.

Related Topics

Peshawar December P

Recent Stories

FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference t ..

FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month

29 minutes ago
 SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.