UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghani Asks Opposition To Refrain From Playing With Lives Of People

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

Ghani asks opposition to refrain from playing with lives of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani appealed to the leaders of the opposition parties to demonstrate their wisdom and avoid playing with the lives of the people by organizing public meetings amid critical period of COVID-19 threat. He said that it was not a difficult task for the government to forcibly stop the Opposition from holding such gathering in Peshawar, rather avoiding creation of law and order situation and protecting the lives of the people during peak period of COVID-19 were more important matters than other issues.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel on Sunday, he said the government do not want to impose ban on politics or rallies of the Opposition and instead, the provincial government had always facilitated their rallies during normal situation in past.

He said that violating the court order and the government instruction by holding public rallies amid coronavirus threat in the country and across the world was totally against the national and public interests. The Opposition parties are advised to hold their protest demonstration before a press club or other protected area, rather than choosing a public place, he expressed.

Mushtaq Ghani said that like other countries of the world, Pakistan was also faced with worse phase of COVID-19 pandemic and large public gatherings were its main source of spreading. During its first phase, the highest number of deaths of corona patients was 50 in a single day which has raised to 59 per day, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Peshawar Protest World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law And Order Sunday From Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia reports 24,581 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

24 minutes ago

Investcorp invests in XpressBees

53 minutes ago

SZBA announces 2020 longlists for â€˜Development o ..

2 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi launches new Arabic innovative learn ..

2 hours ago

Germany reports 15,741 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

National Day holiday announced for public sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.