Ghani asks opposition to refrain from playing with lives of people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ghani appealed to the leaders of the opposition parties to demonstrate their wisdom and avoid playing with the lives of the people by organizing public meetings amid critical period of COVID-19 threat. He said that it was not a difficult task for the government to forcibly stop the Opposition from holding such gathering in Peshawar, rather avoiding creation of law and order situation and protecting the lives of the people during peak period of COVID-19 were more important matters than other issues.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel on Sunday, he said the government do not want to impose ban on politics or rallies of the Opposition and instead, the provincial government had always facilitated their rallies during normal situation in past.

He said that violating the court order and the government instruction by holding public rallies amid coronavirus threat in the country and across the world was totally against the national and public interests. The Opposition parties are advised to hold their protest demonstration before a press club or other protected area, rather than choosing a public place, he expressed.

Mushtaq Ghani said that like other countries of the world, Pakistan was also faced with worse phase of COVID-19 pandemic and large public gatherings were its main source of spreading. During its first phase, the highest number of deaths of corona patients was 50 in a single day which has raised to 59 per day, he added.