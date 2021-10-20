Ghani condoles death of former deputy speaker NA

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday condoled the death of former deputy speaker National Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob.

The speaker in his condolence message to members of the bereaved family expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

PTI Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon and MPA Qalandar Khan Lodhi also condoled the sad demise of former deputy speaker NA Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob and said that he was a prominent politician of Galyat who always worked for the betterment of the people his constituency.