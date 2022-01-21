Ghani discusses Abbottabad sewerage projects with Korean NGO

UrduPoint.com

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Friday held a detailed meeting with a delegation KOICA, a famous South Korean NGO, headed by Country Director Suikong Yung and discussed matters pertaining to Rs3.6 billion modern sewerage system, flood management and other projects for Abbottabad

On the occasion, the Speaker apprised the delegation about problems related to flood waters and sewerage system in Abbottabad and said the ever growing population needed proper strategy to cope with future challenges.

Engineer Public Health, Adnan Malik gave a detailed presentation to the Korean delegation on the ground situation.

The Country Director for Korean NGO said Abbottabad district was bestowed with beautiful natural sceneries and resources, commending the efforts and services of Speaker KP Assembly for reviving the lost beauty of the district.

On the occasion he gave formal approval for the projects related to sewerage and flood water threat issues in Abbottabad. He said the feasibility report of these projects would be completed at the earliest so that work on these important projects could be started during next fiscal year.

He said a technical team would visit Abbottabad next February to assist in preparation of the feasibility report and offer workable solutions for the confronting issues.

