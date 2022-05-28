UrduPoint.com

Ghani For Timely Completion Of ADP Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Ghani for timely completion of ADP schemes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Labor and Human Resource, Saeed Ghani here on Saturday directed to complete all schemes under Annual Development Plan within stipulated time while maintaining the quality of work.

Ghani, while chairing a meeting to review the progress on ongoing development schemes in District East Karachi, also sought a detailed report about the ongoing development work within 7 days. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of development work and in case of substandard or defective work not only work would be stopped on the scheme but cases would also be filed against the concerned contractor and officers in anti-corruption establishment.

"Our aim is to provide facilities to the people and all officers should work devotedly for achieving the set goal," Saeed Ghani said and called for maintaining close coordination with the elected representatives of the area as well.

The provincial minister was informed that work was underway on 28 ADP schemes in District East Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Local Government Abdul Razzaq Junejo, Administrator East Rehmatullah Sheikh and officers of local government, KDA , DMC East, Water board and other agencies.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Water Progress Abdul Razzaq All Government

Recent Stories

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

46 minutes ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

58 minutes ago
 Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

1 hour ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.