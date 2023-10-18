Open Menu

Ghani, Mehdi Pay Glowing Tribute To Martyrs Of 18 October

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 October

Provincial General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi and President PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani, Wednesday said that the PPP has always been struggling against dictatorship and its leaders and workers both sacrificed their lives for the restoration of democracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Provincial General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi and President PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani, Wednesday said that the PPP has always been struggling against dictatorship and its leaders and workers both sacrificed their lives for the restoration of democracy.

They expressed the views while talking to the media after paying a homage visit to the graves of martyrs of the Karsaz incident for paying them tribute on the 16th anniversary of the tragic incident. Town Chairman Chanisar Town Farhan Ghani, Asif Khan and other local leaders and workers were present.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has returned home despite threats and workers had thronged in to welcome her and suddenly it exploded, Saeed Ghani recalled the incident adding that even then, our workers did not get scared and today morale of our workers is even higher.

They said that party workers are not dismayed and they demonstrate their determination through their participation in ceremonies organized every year on October 18 to pay tribute to martyrs of the Karsaz incident.

He said that the tragedies of 18th October and 27th December had similarities as the crime scenes of both were erased, and the FIRs were not registered as per the PPP worker's will. After coming into power PPP government got the United Nations to investigate the tragedy and subsequently arrests were also made but those were released by the courts, he said.

The Youm-e-Shuhda-e-Karsaz, this year, was dedicated to the people of Palestine who were under the inhuman oppression of Israeli Forces and PPP has planned all the events of the day in the name of Palestinians to express our solidarity. Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani strongly condemned an attack on a hospital in Palestine by Israeli forces and termed it as an inhuman act.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Attack Benazir Bhutto United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Palestine Democracy Visit October December Dictator Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted co ..

HESCO recovers over 4.86 billion from defaulted consumers

2 minutes ago
 Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, ..

Former PM Gilani gives tribute to karsaz martyrs, expresses solidarity with Pale ..

3 minutes ago
 Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestin ..

Haqqani urges Muslim nations to unite for Palestinian freedom

3 minutes ago
 Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of A ..

Prince Football Club Loralai wins final match of All-Pakistan Independence Day t ..

3 minutes ago
 DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activitie ..

DC Islamabad orders crackdown on illegal activities

3 minutes ago
 Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Baloc ..

Education Minister Pledges Urgent Reforms in Balochistan

13 minutes ago
Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

Polio-virus in four environmental samples reported

13 minutes ago
 Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

Pope Francis briefed on Faith Pavilion at COP28

35 minutes ago
 UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job s ..

UAE announces reskilling initiative to boost job security in age of AI

35 minutes ago
 Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hosp ..

Angry protests across Muslim world after Gaza hospital strike

17 minutes ago
 IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwait ..

IT Minister hold meeting with Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti in Dubai

13 minutes ago
 Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

Nawaz to give economic plan to nation on Oct 21

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan