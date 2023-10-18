Ghani, Mehdi pay glowing tribute to martyrs of 18 October

Provincial General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi and President PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani, Wednesday said that the PPP has always been struggling against dictatorship and its leaders and workers both sacrificed their lives for the restoration of democracy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Provincial General Secretary Pakistan People's Party Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi and President PPP Karachi Division Saeed Ghani, Wednesday said that the PPP has always been struggling against dictatorship and its leaders and workers both sacrificed their lives for the restoration of democracy.

They expressed the views while talking to the media after paying a homage visit to the graves of martyrs of the Karsaz incident for paying them tribute on the 16th anniversary of the tragic incident. Town Chairman Chanisar Town Farhan Ghani, Asif Khan and other local leaders and workers were present.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto has returned home despite threats and workers had thronged in to welcome her and suddenly it exploded, Saeed Ghani recalled the incident adding that even then, our workers did not get scared and today morale of our workers is even higher.

They said that party workers are not dismayed and they demonstrate their determination through their participation in ceremonies organized every year on October 18 to pay tribute to martyrs of the Karsaz incident.

He said that the tragedies of 18th October and 27th December had similarities as the crime scenes of both were erased, and the FIRs were not registered as per the PPP worker's will. After coming into power PPP government got the United Nations to investigate the tragedy and subsequently arrests were also made but those were released by the courts, he said.

The Youm-e-Shuhda-e-Karsaz, this year, was dedicated to the people of Palestine who were under the inhuman oppression of Israeli Forces and PPP has planned all the events of the day in the name of Palestinians to express our solidarity. Waqar Mehdi and Saeed Ghani strongly condemned an attack on a hospital in Palestine by Israeli forces and termed it as an inhuman act.