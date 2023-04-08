Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ghani Reviews Construction Work At Dasu Hydropower Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Ghani reviews construction work at Dasu Hydropower Project

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr Lt. Gen. (R) Sajjad Ghani has visited under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project and reviewed construction work on starter dam, cut-of-wall and under-ground power house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Engr Lt. Gen. (R) Sajjad Ghani has visited under-construction Dasu Hydropower Project and reviewed construction work on starter dam, cut-of-wall and under-ground power house.

The WAPDA spokesman told media here Saturday that the chairman was briefed that the second diversion tunnel was scheduled for completion in mid April, while cut-of-wall in mid May. River diversion system would also stand completed by mid May to pass through River Indus round-the-year.

The chairman urged upon the project authorities to complete construction work as per the schedule. The 2160-MW Phase-I of Dasu Hydropower Project is likely to start electricity generation in 2026.

Related Topics

Electricity Water WAPDA Dam April May Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nominates Aleem Dar ..

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nominates Aleem Dar on ICC's international panel

4 minutes ago
 31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia: charit ..

31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia: charity

3 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Ba ..

WAPDA Chairman inspects accident site at Diamer-Basha Dam Project

3 minutes ago
 Three UK Citizens Among 7 Injured Tourists in Tel ..

Three UK Citizens Among 7 Injured Tourists in Tel Aviv Terrorist Attack - Report ..

4 minutes ago
 Christian's services in health, education can't f ..

Christian's services in health, education can't forget: Dr Aijaz

7 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 review meeting held regarding Youm-e-A ..

Rescue 1122 review meeting held regarding Youm-e-Ali

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.