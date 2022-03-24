Ghanwar Ali Leghari takes over the charge of Commissioner Larkana division

Ghanwar Ali Leghari has taken over the charge of Commissioner Larkana Division, officially stated here on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Ghanwar Ali Leghari has taken over the charge of Commissioner Larkana Division, officially stated here on Thursday.

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari asked the Deputy Commissioners of Larkana division that they have to ensure the resolve the public problems and work-hard with dedication in the public interest.

He said that he believes in quick disposal of public grievances and problems, there is no any room for delay to solve the public problems, he added.