UrduPoint.com

Ghanwar Ali Leghari Takes Over The Charge Of Commissioner Larkana Division

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Ghanwar Ali Leghari takes over the charge of Commissioner Larkana division

Ghanwar Ali Leghari has taken over the charge of Commissioner Larkana Division, officially stated here on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Ghanwar Ali Leghari has taken over the charge of Commissioner Larkana Division, officially stated here on Thursday.

The Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari asked the Deputy Commissioners of Larkana division that they have to ensure the resolve the public problems and work-hard with dedication in the public interest.

He said that he believes in quick disposal of public grievances and problems, there is no any room for delay to solve the public problems, he added.

Related Topics

Larkana

Recent Stories

AKF distributes sewing machines in 100 widows, des ..

AKF distributes sewing machines in 100 widows, destitutes

14 seconds ago
 Vote awareness program held in Nawabshah

Vote awareness program held in Nawabshah

16 seconds ago
 CTP launches 3-day road safety awareness drive

CTP launches 3-day road safety awareness drive

17 seconds ago
 KP Govt notifies posting, transfers of four DCs

KP Govt notifies posting, transfers of four DCs

19 seconds ago
 Cash awards for policemen over PSL security

Cash awards for policemen over PSL security

3 minutes ago
 12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

12 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in capital

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>