Ghari Habibullah Police Apprehended Rape Accused Of 9 Years Old Girl
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 06:08 PM
Ghari Habibullah police Thursday apprehended man for allegedly assaulting an 8 year-old girl after a thorough investigations and gathering evidences
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Ghari Habibullah police Thursday apprehended man for allegedly assaulting an 8 year-old girl after a thorough investigations and gathering evidences.
The incident took place in village Dalola Mohri an area of Ghari Habibullah police station Mansehra, police arrested the accused who was identified as Gohar Aman son of Faqeer Muhammad resident and registered a case under Child Protection Act.
District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Shafiullah Gandapur visited the hospital and met with the victim and her family, he assured them of justice and advocating for strict legal action against the perpetrator.
DPO directed for a comprehensive investigation by the DSP Investigation, SHO Ghari Habibullah Police Station was assigned investigating officer.
DPO Manshera also convened a special meeting with medical professionals to assess the girl's condition and ensure appropriate care.
Additionally, under his directives, the Victim Support Service (VSS) team also provided psychological support and therapy to the affected girl, emphasizing the importance of holistic support for victims of such traumatic incidents.
Recent Stories
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar
EU pledges $1 bn for Lebanon, urges steps against illegal migration
Macron says 'all European nationalists are hidden Brexiteers'
Newly appointed DPO takes charge
Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers
Ahsan Iqbal spearheads strategic review of Federal PPP Policy
Reforms in FBR Govt’s top priority: Law Minister
Planning Minister directs NHA to complete infrastructure projects without any de ..
Yen jump sparks talk of second Japan intervention
Shell logs 'strong' quarter as earnings fall but top expectations
Markets diverge before Apple earnings, on eve of key US data
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President condoles demise of UAE's Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan2 minutes ago
-
FIA Abbottabad, AUJ jointly organize cyber laws awareness seminar8 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed DPO takes charge8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers8 minutes ago
-
69th BoDs meeting of KPOGCL held at SCCI26 minutes ago
-
Two women killed, one injured in a road mishap26 minutes ago
-
CTO wants active media role to sensitize public on road safety26 minutes ago
-
Funeral of martyred constable held26 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in road accident26 minutes ago
-
Officers from SMC meet IGP Sindh26 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 provided emergency service to 11,190 people in April36 minutes ago
-
PNCA to organize ‘Sham-e-Musiki’ on May 936 minutes ago