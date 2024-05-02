Open Menu

Ghari Habibullah Police Apprehended Rape Accused Of 9 Years Old Girl

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 06:08 PM

Ghari Habibullah police apprehended rape accused of 9 years old girl

Ghari Habibullah police Thursday apprehended man for allegedly assaulting an 8 year-old girl after a thorough investigations and gathering evidences

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Ghari Habibullah police Thursday apprehended man for allegedly assaulting an 8 year-old girl after a thorough investigations and gathering evidences.

The incident took place in village Dalola Mohri an area of Ghari Habibullah police station Mansehra, police arrested the accused who was identified as Gohar Aman son of Faqeer Muhammad resident and registered a case under Child Protection Act.

District Police Officer (DPO) Manshera Shafiullah Gandapur visited the hospital and met with the victim and her family, he assured them of justice and advocating for strict legal action against the perpetrator.

DPO directed for a comprehensive investigation by the DSP Investigation, SHO Ghari Habibullah Police Station was assigned investigating officer.

DPO Manshera also convened a special meeting with medical professionals to assess the girl's condition and ensure appropriate care.

Additionally, under his directives, the Victim Support Service (VSS) team also provided psychological support and therapy to the affected girl, emphasizing the importance of holistic support for victims of such traumatic incidents.

