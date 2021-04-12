Ghari to Boi road worth 230 million rupees inaugurated

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :PTI member KP Assembly Nazeer Abbassi Monday said that Ghari to Boi road project worth 260 million rupees would change the fate of region and would provide connectivity to district Abbottabad, Mansehra and Kashmir.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Ghari Boi road.

Nazeer Abbassi also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for taking a keen interest in the development of underprivileged areas.

He further said that after completion of the road, people of four union councils would be connected with rest of the country and the road would provide an international standard to the commuters.

Nazeer Abbassi stated that Ghari Boi road would also flourish tourism in the area, on one side it would connect Kaghan and Naran through Kohala and on the other it would provide a link with Kashmir.

The MPA said that Ghari to Boi road was a demand of the people for the last two decades and it was necessary for the region, he also thanked two MPAs of district Mansehra Babar Saleem Swati and Ahmed Shah for their cooperation.

He said that this is the vision of the PTI government is committed to developing far-flung and deprived areas particularly the areas that have a tourist attraction, this road would also provide the best traveling facility and connection to the Kaghan, Naran and Kashmir.