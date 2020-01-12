UrduPoint.com
Ghazal Festival To Be Held On Jan 15 At Alhamra

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :A musical event titled 'Ghazal Festival' featuring performances of students from different educational institutions would be held on Jan 15 at Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall.

Singers including Samiya Gohar, Rohama Justin, Nalain Abbas, Suleman Sajjad, Shehar Bano, Zainab Waseem, Haider, Kazim Rizvi, Zoha Waseem, Nirsha, Rimsha Ashraf and Shazia from different educational institutions along with Ustaad Abdul Rauf would perform at the festival.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that Alhamra's role in creating new opportunities for young people in the field of music was our prime goal.

"Ghazals" was part of our tradition and important steps were being taken to promote it, because Pakistani music culture was very rich and an effective tool for portraying the soft image of the country," he added.

