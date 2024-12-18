Ghazala Gola emphasizes to take all stakeholders on board in legislation to prevent child marriage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Ghazala Gola on Wednesday emphasized the importance of taking all stakeholders on board in the legislation to prevent child marriage, ensuring the protection of children's rights.

Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Ghazala Gola presided over a high level meeting, in which the Chairperson of the National Commission for the Rights of Children (NCRC), Ayesha Raza Farooq has participated.

The meeting focused on detailed discussions regarding child marriage. On this occasion, Assembly members Hadiya Nawaz Behrani, Kulsoom Niaz Baloch, and representatives from various organizations were also present.

The meeting included a detailed review of the draft bill presented to prevent child marriage in Balochistan.

During the meeting, issues such as the minimum age for marriage, provisions for punishment, and gender-specific protections were discussed.

The Chairperson of NCRC, Ayesha Raza Farooq, highlighted that the purpose of this bill is to secure the future of children and protect their fundamental rights.

The participants expressed their commitment to address the issue and agreed to continue discussions on the future course of action.