Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Ghazala Gola on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister and others in a helicopter crash.

He said that loss caused by the helicopter accident was not only saddened for Iranian people but also for the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

The deputy speaker said that the manner in which the Iranian President had represented the Muslim Ummah around the world was commendable.

The deputy speaker prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of bereaved families.