Ghazala Gola Expresses Grief Over Martyrdom Of Iranian President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Deputy Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Ghazala Gola on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister and others in a helicopter crash
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Ghazala Gola on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister and others in a helicopter crash.
He said that loss caused by the helicopter accident was not only saddened for Iranian people but also for the people of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.
The deputy speaker said that the manner in which the Iranian President had represented the Muslim Ummah around the world was commendable.
The deputy speaker prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded st ..
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
KP petrol pumps, dealers call off strike
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed5 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily5 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded students in Bishkek7 minutes ago
-
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 202415 minutes ago
-
Chairman DCL instruct officials to take measures regarding heat wave7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi24 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death24 minutes ago
-
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar24 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral36 minutes ago
-
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president28 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Authority28 minutes ago