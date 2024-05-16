Open Menu

Ghazala Gola Lauds Efforts Of CM Bugti Regarding Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Ghazala Gola on Thursday lauded the role of the Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) regarding the best policy of the province farmers.

In a statement issued here, she said that Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti set an example for the farmers by talking to the prime minister in the best way.

The deputy speaker further said that by providing basic facilities to the farmers, its fruits would reach the common people saying that the current policies of the Balochistan government have won the hearts of the people.

She said that the CM fought for the farmers sitting on a peaceful protest for seven days sent a message to the citizens of Balochistan that the government of Balochistan would provide good amenities to its citizens by planning the best, she said.

The deputy speaker said that the farmers also set a good example by protesting peacefully.

