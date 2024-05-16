Ghazala Gola Lauds Efforts Of CM Bugti Regarding Farmers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 06:47 PM
Deputy Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Ghazala Gola on Thursday lauded the role of the Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) regarding the best policy of the province farmers
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Provincial Assembly Ghazala Gola on Thursday lauded the role of the Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) regarding the best policy of the province farmers.
In a statement issued here, she said that Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti set an example for the farmers by talking to the prime minister in the best way.
The deputy speaker further said that by providing basic facilities to the farmers, its fruits would reach the common people saying that the current policies of the Balochistan government have won the hearts of the people.
She said that the CM fought for the farmers sitting on a peaceful protest for seven days sent a message to the citizens of Balochistan that the government of Balochistan would provide good amenities to its citizens by planning the best, she said.
The deputy speaker said that the farmers also set a good example by protesting peacefully.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors6 minutes ago
-
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers6 minutes ago
-
Full commission meeting of SPSC held6 minutes ago
-
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault8 minutes ago
-
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 58 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget8 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits GSM protection dam5 minutes ago
-
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills16 minutes ago
-
PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green16 minutes ago
-
China’s high quality development model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Zaidong5 minutes ago