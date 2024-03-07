Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of Bhutto

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola thanked former President Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to the third generation of Bhutto on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola thanked former President Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to the third generation of Bhutto on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women's Wing Ghazala Gola said that the leadership and workers of Pakistan People's Party were succeeded by the decision.

The opinion of the Supreme Court has proved that the execution of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was judicial murder, she said.