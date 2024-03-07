- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of Bhutto
Ghazala Gola Thanks Asif Ali Zardari For Bringing Justice To 3rd Generation Of Bhutto
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola thanked former President Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to the third generation of Bhutto on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola thanked former President Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to the third generation of Bhutto on Thursday.
In a statement issued here, Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women's Wing Ghazala Gola said that the leadership and workers of Pakistan People's Party were succeeded by the decision.
The opinion of the Supreme Court has proved that the execution of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was judicial murder, she said.
Recent Stories
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar
House job training starts in CMC hospital
Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan
Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.02 billion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU6 minutes ago
-
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help6 minutes ago
-
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct6 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh9 minutes ago
-
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes9 minutes ago
-
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar9 minutes ago
-
House job training starts in CMC hospital9 minutes ago
-
Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building57 seconds ago
-
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan9 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days59 seconds ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package for poor people18 minutes ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival18 minutes ago