Open Menu

Ghazala Gola Thanks Asif Ali Zardari For Bringing Justice To 3rd Generation Of Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 09:12 PM

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of Bhutto

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola thanked former President Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to the third generation of Bhutto on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola thanked former President Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to the third generation of Bhutto on Thursday.

In a statement issued here, Provincial President of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Women's Wing Ghazala Gola said that the leadership and workers of Pakistan People's Party were succeeded by the decision.

The opinion of the Supreme Court has proved that the execution of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was judicial murder, she said.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Murder Asif Ali Zardari Balochistan Supreme Court President Of Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Women Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

6 minutes ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

6 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

9 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

9 minutes ago
 BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

9 minutes ago
House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

9 minutes ago
 Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation bui ..

Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building

57 seconds ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

9 minutes ago
 Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation proj ..

Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days

59 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.02 billion

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan