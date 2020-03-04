Ghazala Saifee for awareness about women rights

Parliamentary Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Member National Assembly Ghazala Saifee Wednesday underlined need to create awareness about women rights through various campaigns including seminars in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Member National Assembly Ghazala Saifee Wednesday underlined need to create awareness about women rights through various campaigns including seminars in the country.

Talking to APP in connection with International Women Day being celebrated on March 8 across the globe, she emphasized that women of 20th century should know about their basic rights as they were not face violence.

She added that women should know about the terms and conditions of their 'Nikah Form' so they could be able to live appropriately.

She said there were number of issues relating to women and mostly they remained unaware of their rights due to lack of education.

Education is basic right of every person both male and female.

She said, "No nation can touch the heights of glory until their women are working side by side with men" adding that women in many countries of the world were denied of their equal share of work and rights especially in rural areas where they have less access to resources to protect their rights.

