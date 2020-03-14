UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghazala Saifee For Awareness About Women Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

Ghazala Saifee for awareness about women rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division Member National Assembly Ghazala Saifee Saturday underlined need to create awareness about women rights through various campaigns including seminars in the country.

Talking to APP in connection with International Women Day being celebrated on March 8 across the globe, she emphasized that women of 20th century should know about their basic rights as they were not face violence.

She added that women should know about the terms and conditions of their 'Nikah Form' so they could be able to live appropriately.

She said there were number of issues relating to women and mostly they remained unaware of their rights due to lack of education.

Education is basic right of every person both male and female.

She said, "No nation can touch the heights of glory until their women are working side by side with men" adding that women in many countries of the world were denied of their equal share of work and rights especially in rural areas where they have less access to resources to protect their rights.

\778

Related Topics

National Assembly Century World Education Male March Women Share

Recent Stories

25 soldiers killed in Libya

55 minutes ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

60 minutes ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

1 hour ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.