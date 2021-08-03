Ghazala Saifi condemns fascist Modi regime for IIOJK siege

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary (National Heritage & Culture Division) Ghazala Saifi Tuesday condemned the fascist Narendra Moodi government in India being responsible for unleashing unprecedented atrocities and a perpetual lockdown on the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"I strongly condemn the atrocities being caused by the Indian government which has suppressed the rights and voice of Kashmiri people," said the Parliamentary Secretary in her interview with APP in connection to Youm-e-Istehsaal falling on August 5.

Ms Saifi underlined the need to raise voice for the rights of Kashmiri people and paid salute to them for tolerating Indian brutalities and showing resilience against coward Indian troops for imposing violations for about two years.

"Kashmiris are unite and determined to get their right to freedom.

One day they will succeed," she added.

She said the incumbent government was all committed in putting Kashmir agenda at all international forums to get the solution of suppressed people of IIOJK which was a beautiful land gifted by God.

She said special prayer meetings would be arranged to pray for the well being of the Muslim Ummah, especially Pakistan for its sincere help on moral, political and diplomatic fronts to the legitimate moment for Right to Self Determination of the people of IIOJK.

She said protest rallies would be arranged against the widespread killings, custodial disappearances and killings, arbitrary detentions, molestation of women and vandalizing of residential houses in addition to Gross Violation Of Human Rights at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

