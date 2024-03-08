Ghazala Welcomes Resolution Giving Z.A. Bhutto As Shaheed Status
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola on Friday welcomed the resolution for giving Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as status of "Shaheed" and declaring the former premier of Pakistan a democratic hero of the nation, in a session of the Balochistan Assembly held here
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola on Friday welcomed the resolution for giving Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as status of "Shaheed" and declaring the former premier of Pakistan a democratic hero of the nation, in a session of the Balochistan Assembly held here.
The resolution was presented by member provincial assemblies (MPAs), in an assembly session.
In her statement issued here, Ghazala Gola said, it was a great honor for me to chair the session of the Balochistan assembly while tabling the same resolution.
Ghazala Gola said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the most popular prime minister of Pakistan who gave the first constitution to this country and laid the foundation for making Pakistan a nuclear power.
She said that Z.A. Bhutto was sentenced to death without giving a fair trial. She added that the Supreme Court has opined in the presidential reference filed 12 years ago by Pakistan People's Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.
It was observed that Z.A. Bhutto not given fair trial and was declared judicial flaws.
She said that this resolution was presented to the session on the meritorious services of Z.A. Bhutto for the country.
Recent Stories
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: K ..
Wapda grabs National Kabaddi C’ship title
Int'l Women's Day celebrated at National Hockey Stadium
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day
Carbon emissions and El Nino push oceans to record temperatures
Highly awaited Alzheimer's drug hit by delays
AU, EU and US hail Senegal election at end of March
PSL 9: Gladiators opt to bowl first against Zalmi
Few women know alcohol linked to breast cancer: WHO Europe
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters
SECP celebrates Int’l Women Day; reaffirms commitment to promote gender divers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI creates economic turmoil by prioritizing personal interests over national: Kayani26 seconds ago
-
500 liters of harmful milk destroyed in Loralai crackdown31 seconds ago
-
CED organises seminar to mark International Women's Day5 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 163 connections of defaulters2 hours ago
-
Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics2 hours ago
-
Commissioner visits Dakh Graveyard to review arrangements2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews measure taken against narcotics, drug abuse2 hours ago
-
PFA teams to perform duties in three shifts during Ramadan2 hours ago
-
CM directs to accelerate work of Quetta Development Package2 hours ago
-
CDA takes action against illegal constructions2 hours ago
-
Meeting reviews AIDS control in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day2 hours ago