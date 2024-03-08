Ghazala welcomes resolution giving Z.A. Bhutto as Shaheed status

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola on Friday welcomed the resolution for giving Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as status of "Shaheed" and declaring the former premier of Pakistan a democratic hero of the nation, in a session of the Balochistan Assembly held here.

The resolution was presented by member provincial assemblies (MPAs), in an assembly session.

In her statement issued here, Ghazala Gola said, it was a great honor for me to chair the session of the Balochistan assembly while tabling the same resolution.

Ghazala Gola said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was the most popular prime minister of Pakistan who gave the first constitution to this country and laid the foundation for making Pakistan a nuclear power.

She said that Z.A. Bhutto was sentenced to death without giving a fair trial. She added that the Supreme Court has opined in the presidential reference filed 12 years ago by Pakistan People's Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

It was observed that Z.A. Bhutto not given fair trial and was declared judicial flaws.

She said that this resolution was presented to the session on the meritorious services of Z.A. Bhutto for the country.