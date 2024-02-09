Open Menu

Ghazali Butt Wins PP-146 Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 09:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Ghazali Saleem Butt of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-146 Lahore-II by securing 30,587 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was independent candidate Junaid Razzaq, who bagged 28,515 votes.

Voters’ turn-out remained 38.31%.

