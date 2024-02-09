Ghazali Saleem Butt Of PML-N Wins PP-146 Election
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2024 | 09:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Ghazali Saleem Butt of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) won the Punjab Assembly election from PP-146, (Lahore-II) by securing 30,587 votes,on Thursday.
According to unofficial results, issued by the returning officer/ECP, the runner-up was Junaid Razzaq, who bagged 28,515 votes. Overall voters turn out remained 38.31pc.
