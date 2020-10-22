Ghazanfar Ali Langha MPA calls on Chief Minister

MPA Ghazanfar Ali Langha on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here at his office and expressed complete confidence over the leadership of the CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :MPA Ghazanfar Ali Langha on Thursday called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here at his office and expressed complete confidence over the leadership of the CM.

He also apprised the Chief Minister about problems relating to his constituency.

The chief minister assured to resolve the problems, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar said "My doors are open to all and genuine problems of the assembly members will be immediately solved."He assured that the MPAs were his companions and they would be given full respect and honor.

"I have full confidence over your leadership and policies," added Ghazanfar Langha.