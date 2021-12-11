UrduPoint.com

Ghazanfar Bilour Confirms Joining PTI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Ghazanfar Bilour confirms joining PTI

Ghazanfar Bilour, a scion of the influential Bilour family has joined PTI after reposing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Ghazanfar Bilour, a scion of the influential Bilour family has joined PTI after reposing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, he confirmed joining PTI and explicitly termed it his personal decision and nothing to do with other members of his family.

When questioned about terms and conditions of his joining the ruling party, he said that he has joined PTI unconditionally.

Ghazanfar Bilour is the son of the ANP's longest serving Senator, Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and nephew of former Federal minister Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and Shaheed Bashir Ahmad Bilour.

Bilour is the household name of ANP in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The young Bilour also served as president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and president, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) is the first member of the family, who relinquished decades-long association with ANP and joined PTI after reposing confidence in the party leadership.

