Ghazanfar Qadri posted as Deputy Director Anti-Corruption

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, an officer of Ex. PCS (BS-18), presently posted as Deputy Director food, Hyderabad region was transferred and posted as Deputy Director Anti Corruption Establishment Hyderabad.

