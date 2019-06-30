UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ghazi Barotha Project Imperative To Overcome Water Shortage

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Ghazi Barotha Project imperative to overcome water shortage

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman WASA/RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi stressed that the materialization of Ghazi Barotha Project is the only and best solution to overcome water problem for the next 40 to 50 years.

Giving the details, he said that present population of Rawalpindi city is 2.6 million including WASA served area of 1.6 million people. The present demand of water in WASA area is 64 million gallons per day (mgd) whereas current production is 51 mgd. Major sources of water for Rawalpindi are Rawal Dam, Khanpur Dam and tube-wells. Due to massive depletion of ground water tubewells are not feasible to meet future requirements of water. Otherwise the present resources like tube-wells are failing to provide good results because of depletion of ground water level to a greater extent and climate change phenomena.

The storage capacity of Rawal Dam and Khanpur Dam is also substantially reduced over the period of time.

Currently WASA is already facing a shortfall of 13 mgd which is increasing in every coming year. It is therefore dire need to develop new water resources preferably based on surface water in order to meet present shortfall but also cater for future growth of the city.

An integrated approach may be adopted by twin cities to resolve the issue of water supply issue. In this regard a feasibility study to augment water supply for twin cities from River Indus has already been done and project was principally approved by Council of Common Interest (CCI) Govt. of Pakistan. This is three phase project and 600 mgd water will be available after completion. In the first phase 200 mgd water will be supplied to twin cities out which 100 mgd for Islamabad and 50 mgd each for city and Cantonment area. The approximate cost of this project is 75 billion which will be shared by the Federal and Punjab Govt. accordingly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Punjab Water Dam Rawalpindi Khanpur Ghazi May From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

JAFZA retrofit project phases 1, 2 complete: Etiha ..

51 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences on death o ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Secretary-General

1 hour ago

UAE provides food assistance to districts in Yemen

1 hour ago

ADX reduces its trading commission fees by up to 9 ..

1 hour ago

Hessa Buhumaid highlights UAE&#039;s public servic ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.