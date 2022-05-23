Ghazi Gandkar hills fire continues on 7th consecutive day

After passing seven days, the jungle fire of Gandkar Tehsil could not be extinguished, the wildfire has destroyed miles long forests and killed rare species of animals and birds in the hilly areas of Gandkar

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :After passing seven days, the jungle fire of Gandkar Tehsil could not be extinguished, the wildfire has destroyed miles long forests and killed rare species of animals and birds in the hilly areas of Gandkar.

According to the details, several miles of forests on the hills of Gandkar along with the rare type of birds and animals have been burnt alive in the North of Haripur still waiting for the KPK government to extinguish the fire.

Locals told to media that despite their efforts to restrict the fire, they were failed due to windstorms which had increased wildfire many folds. They further said that besides the precious forests, the fire also burnt the rare species of wildlife and their eggs including Grey Goral, Black Partridge, Grey Partridge, Chakur Partridge, See-see Partridge, etc.

in the breeding season.

Despite the efforts of locals to extinguish the fire, they failed and incredibly no provincial department has taken any step to coop with the issue.

The locals disclosed that the fire erupted two days ago around the hills of Gandkar spreading miles long areas which also increased the temperatures and endangered the rare species of wildlife, people of the area were frightened of the degree and amount of them ablaze.