Ghazi Ilm Din seminar to be held at DBA on Nov 19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Ghazi Ilm Din seminar would be organized at District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad here on Saturday, November 19.

DBA spokesman said here on Wednesday that DBA President Bilal Ashraf Basra Advocate would preside over the event that would commence at 11 a.

m. while prominent religious scholar Justice (retd) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi would be the chief guest.

President Lahore High Court Bar Association Akbar Ali Dogar will be guest of honor,whereas a large number of lawyers would participate in the seminar to pay tributes to Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed, he added.