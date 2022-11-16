UrduPoint.com

Ghazi Ilm Din Seminar To Be Held At DBA On Nov 19

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Ghazi Ilm Din seminar to be held at DBA on Nov 19

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Ghazi Ilm Din seminar would be organized at District Bar Association (DBA) Faisalabad here on Saturday, November 19.

DBA spokesman said here on Wednesday that DBA President Bilal Ashraf Basra Advocate would preside over the event that would commence at 11 a.

m. while prominent religious scholar Justice (retd) Nazir Ahmad Ghazi would be the chief guest.

President Lahore High Court Bar Association Akbar Ali Dogar will be guest of honor,whereas a large number of lawyers would participate in the seminar to pay tributes to Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Lahore High Court Martyrs Shaheed Lawyers Basra Ghazi Bilal Ashraf November Event

Recent Stories

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

42 minutes ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

1 hour ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.