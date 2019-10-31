(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The 88th Youm-e-Shahadat and Urs of Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed was observed in the city on Thursday.

The Nazria-e-Pakistan Trust organised a special lecture to pay tribute to the Shaheed.

The speakers said that Ghazi Ilm Din was true lover of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), who sacrificed his life for protecting the honour of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

His Urs is celebrated every year at his mausoleum, situated at Miani Sahib graveyard, where a number of Muslims participate in the Quran Khawani and Urs celebrations.