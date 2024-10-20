Ghazi Police Arrest Two Scrap Dealers For Possession Of Stolen Items
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 06:10 PM
TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Ghazi Police have arrested two scrap dealers for holding stolen items valued at 360,000 rupees.
According to police sources, two dealers were apprehended in the village of Khalo and 12 copper bars worth 360,000 rupees were recovered. The suspects include Inspector Nusrullah Khan of the Wapda Security Force, Driver Sabz Ali of the Tarbela QRF force and Usman Zada.
A week earlier, the chief engineer of Tarbela Power House reported the theft of valuable copper wire worth over Rs. 450 million from the store, in a letter addressed to Ghazi's Station House Officer (SHO).
The chief engineer revealed that several tons of copper wire, stored in wooden boxes had gone missing.
The letter disclosed that on October 9th, the storekeeper reported finding the wooden boxes containing Stator Winding materials open during a routine inspection.
Following this, a thorough check of the store was conducted by the store staff, which revealed that 176 copper Stator Winding bars and 80 serial connectors had been stolen from the main store.
