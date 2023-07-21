Open Menu

Ghazi Uni Launches MS Environment, BS Geology Degree Programmes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Ghazi University (GU) Dera Ghazi Khan has introduced two more degree programs including MS environmental science and four-year BS Geology to meet the contemporary needs amid emerging challenges.

"We are fortunate to have Suleman Mountain Range nearby as an open-air museum easily accessible to do field work," said Dr Safdar Bashir, the president of GU's Geology Studies and Environment department on Friday.

Both the programmes would encompass theory, practicals, and research work and students would be required to submit research papers.

The discipline of Geology was being taught only in Punjab University and Sargodha University and Ghazi University was the only in south Punjab to have introduced this discipline.

"The department has qualified staff and is equipped with modern laboratories and is planning to introduce MS and Ph.D. in Geology soon," Dr Safdar Bashir added.

Dr Safdar Bashir further said, "Passed-out candidates can find jobs in the petroleum Industry, mining, public sector organizations including PCSIR, Atomic Energy, Nescom, Nespak, NHA, cement, agriculture, and other sectors."

