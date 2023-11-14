Ghazi University holds workshop on freelancing, graphic designing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A one-day workshop on "Freelancing and Graphic Designing" was organized by the Department of Sociology at Ghazi University in which prominent and successful freelancers of Pakistan participated as trainers

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) A one-day workshop on "Freelancing and Graphic Designing" was organized by the Department of Sociology at Ghazi University in which prominent and successful freelancers of Pakistan participated as trainers.

On this occasion, Coordinator of Student Affairs Dr. Muhammad Salman Haider, Head of Department of Economics, Dr. Imran Lodhi, Director of Quality Enhancement, Dr. Aslam Ali, faculty members and students of various departments were present.

In the seminar, Mubeen Hashmi, Sarmad Siddiqui, Chairman of the Department of Sociology, Dr.

Muhammad Ali Tarar said that in the modern era, the young generation should increase their sources of income to succeed in practical life and should make full use of their abilities.

By adopting the online method, students can continue their educational activities and meet their educational expenses even sitting at home.

Certificates were also distributed among the students at the end of the workshop.

APP/hus/mjk

2125 hrs