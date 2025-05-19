Ghazi University hosts int’l advisory meeting on ‘Livestock and Range Land’ research project

Ghazi University hosted an international advisory meeting here Monday providing a platform for discussion among local and foreign experts on livestock research including a project titled “Livestock and Range Land” the university is planned to launch soon

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Ghazi University hosted an international advisory meeting here Monday providing a platform for discussion among local and foreign experts on livestock research including a project titled “Livestock and Range Land” the university is planned to launch soon.

The ceremony was organized by department of animal sciences and agronomy in cooperation with International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI, Kenya), World Bank, and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

The advisory meeting, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad, was attended by the country’s eminent experts and officials while experts from foreign countries joined the session online.

The VC said that the university had planned to launch modern training sessions, and research projects to develop feed systems, water supply reforms and soil research with the cooperation from international institutions. “Ghazi University has embarked on a mission to transform South Punjab into a model region of development.

”

World Bank senior agriculture economist Prof. Pierre J. Gerber, Dr. Anthony Michael from Tanzania, and senior scientist Dr. Ben Lukuyu from ILRI gave insights to the participants on livestock reforms in the light of modern techniques being practiced in the world, reduction in greenhouse gases and training of local farmers.

Secretary livestock Azfar Zia termed Ghazi University a ray of hope and promised to support its research initiatives.

Other speakers laid emphasis on sustainable livestock and agriculture development, research projects focusing development in consonance with weather conditions. They expressed their willingness to partner with Ghazi University in research projects that can strengthen agriculture and economy.

Chairman department of Parasitology, University of Faisalabad, Prof. Dr. Suhail Sajid, Dr. Muhammad Khalid Rafiq from Range Land Research Institute, Islamabad, Prime Minister’s Youth Program focal person Syeda Amna Batool, and forest conservator Multan Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq also spoke.