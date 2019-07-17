UrduPoint.com
Ghazi University School Of Law To Start Functioning In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 04:46 PM

Ghazi University School of Law to start functioning in 2020

The syndicate of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan has accorded an approval to establishing a school of law to provide quality education to the youth

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) The syndicate of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan has accorded an approval to establishing a school of law to provide quality education to the youth.

The university sources told APP that the syndicate had approved school of law in its meeting held in the first week of July, 2019, adding that admission would open from August-September 2020.

The university is in the process of making preliminary arrangements for infrastructure facilities like classrooms, administration block and most importantly the faculty for the school of law.

Some suitable area was also being located to build the school of law and university administration was in talks with Nespak for the purpose. A law teacher said that the university administration wanted to complete the project within a year to make the law school functional in 2020.

The school of law would either be built at Ghazi University's city campus or the airport campus.

It may be noted that three private institutions were already in operation in the city, however, these were insufficient to meet the needs of the growing population.

