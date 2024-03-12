- Home
Ghazi University Students During Visit Multan Garrison, Hail Armed Forces' Sacrifices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Students and Faculty members of Ghazi University DG Khan visited Multan Garrison and spent a day alongside the Pakistan Army.
According to official sources, the students paid tribute to martyrs and adorn their resting places with wreath of flowers and offered prayers for the courageous soldiers who rendered supreme sacrifices in service of the nation.
The students and Faculty members received comprehensive briefings on the remarkable sacrifices made by Pakistan Army.
They were also briefed on strategies to handle potential threats. The students witnessed the disciplined lifestyle and daily operations of military personnel.
The students while commenting on their visit remarked that they were exposed to multitude of activities during the visit at the Garrison. The military training and unwavering patriotism of the Pakistan Army have left an indelible mark on them, they remarked. The students also commended the exceptional training standards upheld by the Pakistan Army.
