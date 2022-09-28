UrduPoint.com

Ghazni Khel Tehsil Mayor Vows To Resolve People's Issues At Doorstep

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Ghazni Khel Tehsil mayor vows to resolve people's issues at doorstep

Thehsil Mayor Ghazni Khel Zeshan Muhammad Khan Ghaznikhel has wowed to continue his earnest endeavor to bring the underprivileged areas at par with the developed areas of the country

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Thehsil Mayor Ghazni Khel Zeshan Muhammad Khan Ghaznikhel has wowed to continue his earnest endeavor to bring the underprivileged areas at par with the developed areas of the country.

He said while meeting the visiting UCs' chairmen and elected councilors of the Tehsil in his office on Wednesday.

The delegations were led by Haji Shamal Khan Suleman Khel, DSP (R) Sanaullah Khan Wanda Jogi, Ehsanullah Khan Chairman UC Tari Khel, Ehsan Khan Advocate and others.

He said that he was well aware of the worries and hardships faced by the people of less developed areas, adding in line with his commitment and pledges, he made to the people before elections, he was endeavoring to realize his liabilities with all out efforts on his part.

The visiting elders apprised the mayor of their issues . The mayor disposed off most of the issues on the spot while promised for the early solution to the unsolved issues.

