GHB arranges ceremony to honour Pakistan origin employee of US airline

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :Gandhara Hindko Board (GHB) academy here on Wednesday arranged a ceremony to honour Pakistani expatriate Muhammad Zaheen whose name was inscribed on a plane as a token of appreciation for his dedicated services and punctuality while working in airline.

On the occasion, General Secretary GHB, Muhammad Ziauddin briefed the visiting guest about the objectives of the board and efforts being made for the promotion of Hindko literature, language and associated culture.

Expressing views in the ceremony, Muhammad Zaheen who was born in Peshawar told about his experiences during his employment of 40 years at United Airlines of the United States.

General Secretary GHB also announced to publish a special edition of the Hindko digest in honor of Muhammad Zaheen.

It is worth mentioning that the selection of Muhammad Zaheen has been made from among 85,000 employees of the airline and is considered an honour for the whole Pakistani community and dwellers of Peshawar city.