GHB demands to include Hindku language in optional subjects of KPPSC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) here Saturday demanded of provincial government to include Hinkho language in the optional subjects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).

A press release issued here said that urdu, Pashtu, Arabic, English, Persian has been included in optional subjects of KPPSC and Hindko language that is almost five thousands year old should be included in list of optional subjects.

It was said that GHB has also prepared curriculum of BS Hindko that was offered by City University Peshawar.

General Secretary GHB said that the language was being preserved through a modern digital app and it should be included in optional subjects of provincial competitive exam under KPPSC.

He said that Hindko language is the mother language of millions of people residing in different areas of the province.