GHB highly welcomes status of parliamentary language to Hindko

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Senior vice Chairman Gandhara Hindko board (GHB), Dr Adnan Gul on Wednesday welcomed a resolution passed in the Provincial Assembly session in which the Hindko language was given the status of a parliamentary language.

"Approving the resolution, the PA members especially MPA Nazir Ahmed Abbasi who presented the resolution, have won the hearts of Hindko speakers", said Dr Adnan Gul and Vice Chairman Hindko Board Sayyed Kamran Shah, General Secretary Muhammad Zia Uddin, Ahmed Nadeem Awan, Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi and members of the executive body of the Hindko Board in a joint statement.

The statement said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Bangash also deserved appreciation for favoring and endorsing the resolution.

Hindko was the second largest language of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its speakers existed in large numbers across the country.

The Gandhara Hindko Board was striving for the last 28 years for the promotion and publication of the language, the statement said.

The Board had requested the Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani to carry out the proceedings of the Provincial Assembly in Hindko besides its routine proceedings in English, urdu and Pashto languages, during his visit to the Hindko academy.

The statement further said that inclusion of Hindko language in the forms of Census was also a big achievement for the Gandhara Hindko Board.

Thanking Speaker Provincial Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, the Gandhara Hindko Board said he fulfilled the long-standing demand of the Hindko Board. The statement said it was a historic moment and extraordinary development for Hindko language people.

They hoped now the law making proceedings of the Provincial Assembly would also be available in Hindko interpretation.