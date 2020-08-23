GHB holds condolence reference for Nazir Bhatti

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) here on Sunday arranged a condolence reference for renowned poet and writer, Nazir Bhatti.

Participants offered Fateha for the departed soul of the great poet paid rich tribute to his Hindko and Pashtu literary contributions.

The reference was presided over by famous song writer, Syed Saeed Gilani and among others senior actor and winner of Pride of Performance, Najib Ullah Anjum, Director Gandhara academy (GHA), Prof. Muhammad Aadil, General Secretary GHB, Muhammad Ziauddin, writer, Bushra Farrukh and large number of Peshawarites attended the reference.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Ziauddin said Late Nazir Bhatti was a prolific writer whose more than 15 books were published by GHA. He said his book 'Sham-e-Alam' that chronicles Qissa Khawani firing incident of 1930 was awarded gold medal and a literary award of national level.

Senior actor, Najib Ullah Anjum also highlighted the glorious career of Nazir Bhatti saying he proved his mettle in almost every field whether it was research, script writing or column writing.

On the occasion, a special documentary was also screened to highlight various aspects of life and achievements of Nazir Bhatti.