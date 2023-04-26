GHB offers fateha for Qissa Khawani martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) and Gandhara Hindko academy arranged a ceremony to offer fateha for those who were martyred in Qissa Khawani Bazar on April 23, 1930.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, tributes were also paid to those who sacrificed their lives against brutality and oppression on 23 April 1980.

General Secretary GHB, Muhammad Ziauddin said that the sacrifices of those who laid their lives against imperialism would always be remembered. He said that young generations should also be informed about the barbarity faced by freedom fighters on April 23.

He also urged the government to observe the day at the national level to highlight the sacrifices of people in their struggle to get freedom from forces of oppression.