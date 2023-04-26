UrduPoint.com

GHB Offers Fateha For Qissa Khawani Martyrs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2023 | 05:50 PM

GHB offers fateha for Qissa Khawani martyrs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) and Gandhara Hindko academy arranged a ceremony to offer fateha for those who were martyred in Qissa Khawani Bazar on April 23, 1930.

According to a press release issued here Wednesday, tributes were also paid to those who sacrificed their lives against brutality and oppression on 23 April 1980.

General Secretary GHB, Muhammad Ziauddin said that the sacrifices of those who laid their lives against imperialism would always be remembered. He said that young generations should also be informed about the barbarity faced by freedom fighters on April 23.

He also urged the government to observe the day at the national level to highlight the sacrifices of people in their struggle to get freedom from forces of oppression.

Related Topics

Young April From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million c ..

Dubai Customs dealt with 112 cases of 10 million counterfeit goods worth AED29 m ..

12 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED3.4 billion in Q1 2023

12 minutes ago
 Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the lat ..

Integrate Middle East to discuss impact of the latest technologies on the educat ..

12 minutes ago
 Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan conti ..

Evacuation of Pakistani nationals from Sudan continuing

25 minutes ago
 600 chess players from all around the world to gat ..

600 chess players from all around the world to gather in Abu Dhabi Chess Festiva ..

28 minutes ago
 Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors ..

Ruling coalition parties decide to keep open doors of dialogue with PTI

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.