GHB organizes Hindko music competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) here Saturday organized a music competition with an objective to promote music of Hindko language.

The competition was participated by large number of singer and music lovers while Ustaad Saeed Paras, Ahmad Nadeem Awan, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and Zeeshan Ghaznavi attended the event as judges.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary GHB, Muhammad Ziauddin said that promotion of Hinkdo language and Hindko music is among our priorities. He said that youngsters would be provided platform and needed assistance to promote Hindko language and associated culture.

He said that second program of the music competition would be held on March 20 in Sethi Haveli (Mansion) in Bazar-e-Kalan.