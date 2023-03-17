UrduPoint.com

GHB, SCCI To Arrange Ceremony On Achievements Of Arbab Hashim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Gandhara Hindko board Peshawar and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) would jointly organize a ceremony to honour renowned artist, Arbab Hashim on March 18.

The ceremony has been planned to highlight the contributions of famous artist, sculptural musician and filmmaker.

The ceremony would be held in Mohsin Hall of SCCI wherein critics and art lovers would shed light on the life and achievement of Arbab Hashim.

More Stories From Pakistan

