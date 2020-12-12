GHB to hold KP languages, cultural conference

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Gandhara Hindko board (GHB) and Gandhara Hindko academy has announced to hold 9th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa languages and cultural conference on February 20 and 21, 2021.

The decision to this effect was taken by administrative committee of GHB in a meeting chaired by its Senior Vice Chairman, Dr, Adnan Gul.

Participants of the meeting included Muhammad Ziauddin, Ahmad Nadeem Awan, Sikandar Hayat, Taj Muhammad Gujjar and Dr. Muhammad Adil also reviewed preparations for holding conference.

It was decided that various events including poetry sessions, music and cultural programs would be held in conference to highlight importance of languages and associated culture of people residing in KP.